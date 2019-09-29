{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

As I watch the colors change on our maple tree and enjoy the cooler temperatures of fall, I am reminded that — while I enjoy winter — for many in our community,it brings additional challenges.

No one should have to struggle to keep warm which is why the Twin Falls First United Methodist Church has made scarves, hats, gloves and other warm items available, the past four years, outside our church building to anyone who needs them during the winter.

We will be putting warm items out again this winter, and we welcome donations of any new hand-made or purchased items. For questions or additional information, call the church at 208-733-5872.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Catherine Poppino

Twin Falls

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments