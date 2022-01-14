 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Windmills are destructive

Windmills are the ultimate in embedded costs and environmental destruction.

Each weighs 1688 tons (the equivalent of 23 houses) and contains 1300 tons of concrete, 295 tons of steel, 48 tons of iron, 24 tons of fiberglass, and the hard to extract rare earths neodymium, praseodymium, and dysprosium.

Each blade weighs 81,000 pounds and will last 15 to 20 years, at which time it must be replaced. We cannot recycle used blades. Sadly, both solar arrays and windmills kill birds, bats, sea life, and migratory insects.

J.R. Breisch

Twin Falls

