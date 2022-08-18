 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Will you join me in making Idaho a welcoming and nurturing state for all women?

  • 0
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

During the past legislative session, numerous Idaho residents testified against Senate Bill 1385, making abortion a felony. Citizen after citizen testified that the new legislation was unconstitutional. But the legislators did not listen.

Yesterday, the US Justice Department filed suit against Idaho stating that Idaho’s restrictive abortion law conflicts with federal law “requiring doctors to provide pregnant women medically necessary treatment that could include abortion.” So yet again, Idaho will be required to spend taxpayer funds defending yet another unconstitutional law.

I have a better idea. Let’s make Idaho great by respecting and trusting women to make their own decisions about their own bodies. Idaho women are strong and independent and perfectly capable of making their own medical decisions without any interference from politicians. To make this a reality, I am making sure to vote this November for candidates that respect and trust women. I vow to work against any legislator who thinks s/he should have more control over my body than I do. Will you join me in making Idaho a welcoming and nurturing state for all women? I hope so.

People are also reading…

Heather Stout

Moscow

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Reply to Crapo's guest opinion

Letter: Reply to Crapo's guest opinion

Letter: Mike Crapo guest opinion confirms yet again the GOP have trained their goons to lie better than the average liar. Nothing in his rant is real or backed by anything other than lies. Yep he just lied.

Letter: S.437 Veterans Pits Exposure

Letter: S.437 Veterans Pits Exposure

Letter: As a veteran, I am interested in S.437 Veterans Burn Pits Exposure Recognition Act. It was introduced by Senator Dan Sullivan (R AK) last year and shepherded through the Senate and House by Republicans.

Letter: The John Birch Society is to blame

Letter: The John Birch Society is to blame

Letter: The GOP convention has been over for some time now. Sadly and not surprisingly, in all this, The John Birch Society is to blame. What is strange though, in the name of “law and order” do they also believe that a man has a right to face his accuser and that people are innocent until proven guilty? Why is it that while JBS was being blamed, no one seemed to contact JBS for comment? Should this be considered media’s glaring support for the GOP as liberal rag? How ironic.

Letter: Coming to a legislature near us … Thoughtcrime!

Letter: Coming to a legislature near us … Thoughtcrime!

Letter: It may be 38 years later than George Orwell’s prediction in his novel 1984 of government control over what people can say or think, but the recent Supreme Court ruling allowing states to regulate reproduction is spawning some truly Orwellian statutes.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News