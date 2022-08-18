Letter: Will you join me in making Idaho a welcoming and nurturing state for all women?

During the past legislative session, numerous Idaho residents testified against Senate Bill 1385, making abortion a felony. Citizen after citizen testified that the new legislation was unconstitutional. But the legislators did not listen.
Yesterday, the US Justice Department filed suit against Idaho stating that Idaho’s restrictive abortion law conflicts with federal law “requiring doctors to provide pregnant women medically necessary treatment that could include abortion.” So yet again, Idaho will be required to spend taxpayer funds defending yet another unconstitutional law.
I have a better idea. Let’s make Idaho great by respecting and trusting women to make their own decisions about their own bodies. Idaho women are strong and independent and perfectly capable of making their own medical decisions without any interference from politicians. To make this a reality, I am making sure to vote this November for candidates that respect and trust women. I vow to work against any legislator who thinks s/he should have more control over my body than I do. Will you join me in making Idaho a welcoming and nurturing state for all women? I hope so.
Heather Stout
Moscow