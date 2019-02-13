Mothers, sisters and daughters are victims of domestic violence. Wives, live-in partners and girlfriends are victims of domestic violence. Teenagers are victims of dating violence.
Throughout history, it’s been women at the forefront for change at the grassroots level and at our nation’s capital as they marched for the police, the courts and the government to pass and enforce laws to prevent and intervene in family violence.
Where are the male voices? Why aren’t men involved in preventing domestic violence? Will men listen to men?
“Now, when it comes to men and male culture, the goal is to get men who are not abusive to challenge men who are,” proclaimed Jackson Katz at TEDxFiDiWomen. He continued, “We need more men with the guts, with the courage, with the strength, with the moral integrity to break our complicit silence and challenge each other and stand with women and not against them.”
Will men in Idaho speak out against domestic violence?
Melissa Martin
Wheelersburg, Ohio
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.