Letter: Will Biden vaccine rule be overturned?

President Biden's executive order requiring large private businesses to ensure employees are either vaccinated for Covid-19 or regularly test negative for the virus will surely be tested in the courts. My conservative nature tells me government should let private businesses figure this out on their own way. That being said, the order does offer a choice to be compliant. And it's that choice to vaccinate or test that may make this legal, and I will eagerly await the court's decision. The Idaho Legislature will be champing at the bit to sue. And they may be right to do so. I pause, however, because of how reckless our Legislature has been in court the past several years; spending millions of tax dollars on private counsel defending unconstitutional limits on the people's rights. As we watch the courts decide the Biden order, lets also watch how much our Legislature is willing to pay to litigate. Will it be the AGs office? Remember they'd have a lot more to fight with if they'd chosen their battles.