People often ask me why I came to Idaho from California. After living almost seventy years in California, mostly in San Jose, I moved fifteen years ago to Idaho and now live in the city of Kimberly. Every year during the summer, I return to San Jose for a month's vacation. These vacations remind me why I left California for Idaho.
In 2004, I sold my house, came to Twin Falls and purchased a similar house to the one I had in California and had enough left-over money to purchase and additional ten rental units for retirement purposes. I see that the current estimate of homelessness in Idaho is about 2,000 while there are hundreds of thousands of homeless people living in California. To rent a two-bedroom apartment here costs about $700 per month while the same apartment in San Jose runs $2,500 per month. A house costing $200,000 here costs over a million there.
Gasoline is a dollar or more per gallon in California. The streets in San Jose have countless homeless encampments. The traffic is so bad it takes an hour to go from San Jose to Sunnyvale, a distance of but 15 miles. The taxes are much higher as the sales tax is 9 percent there compared to our 6 percent. People are so much friendlier in Kimberly than in San Jose due to much less living stress along with much more conservative and religious values.
I could go one indefinitely about the value of living in Idaho. There is less regulation here, a much slower pace of life and a sense of civility that cannot be matched, I believe, in any other part of the country.
Thank God for Idaho.
David Davis
Kimberly
This is why Idahoans are not happy with the influx of Californians moving here. Driving up housing prices, and the cost of living.
