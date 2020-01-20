Twin Falls County Commissioners were a little surprised when the bond for a new jail didn’t pass.
I believe this is the reason it didn’t:
Residents would have seen their property taxes increase about $25.92 per $100,000 in value. While to the commissioners that doesn’t seem like a lot, take into account the following:
My property taxes increased a whopping $324.00 in one year! Twin Falls County increased it by $90.00, CSI by $18.00, Twin Falls City by $133.00, Twin Falls School District by $56.00 and a few others. I would like to know why the County and City increased so much in one year and then want more.
This can’t continue, I for one, am retired and on a limited budget. We voted against any more increase in our property taxes and will continue to do so. We are currently paying on two bonds now, and you want more.
You are wasting more taxpayer money by moving the juvenile facility to County West. What is wrong with you? Isn’t that part of what you wanted the bond for and you’re doing it anyway, where is the money coming from I thought you didn’t have it?
The bond said, “If approved, there will be renovations at the current Snake River Juvenile Detention Center. Juvenile detention would move to the County West building, which would need minimal renovations.“
Do you think the taxpayers have nothing better to do with their money? It is a waste of money to keep remodeling facilities and moving departments when they are working fine where they are now.
You are always looking for a temporary fix, figure out something permanent. First, forget that almost half a million dollar arch you want across Shoshone. It is a waste of money that could be used elsewhere.
Leonard Denton
Twin Falls
