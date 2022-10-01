Letter: Why some politicians lie

Why do some politicians lie? That’s easy: because they can. But, this begs the question, who is supposed to keep politicians in check when it comes to telling the truth? The answer is, the citizenry. So, why don’t they? Because they don’t care.

First, many people are not interested in who is running the country or the policies those people enact. That is, until those policies affect their comfort level. As long as their status quo is not disturbed, all is well.

Another reason is disappointment. Most Americans were taught that the press was the 4th branch of government. As such, journalists were charged with challenging governmental falsehood. But, after witnessing the annexation of the press into the public relations arm of the Democrat Party, they have thrown up their hands in despair.

A third reason that politicians are not held accountable is partisanship. For the partisan, political statements are judged not by their veracity but by the political affiliation of the person making them. Partisanship encourages intellectual expedience at the cost of principle.

Judging by the bald-faced dishonesty issuing from the current administration and the lack of public pushback it seems safe to conclude that these three categories of American make up the majority. And, that majority does not care if politicians lie.

The habit of not holding politicians accountable for their lies leads to more frequent and egregious falsehoods and lends credence to the idea that people get the politicians and government they deserve.

Richard Guess

Hagerman