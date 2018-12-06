Try 1 month for 99¢
What is up with commercial semis with trailers utilizing Bridgeview? The roadway is not wide enough, first of all, and secondly, the weight load will break down the asphalt causing additional tax payer dollars.

Lorene Tolman

Jerome

