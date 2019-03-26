Why must Idaho be a red state? We were once blue, especially with the great Cecil D. Andrus as governor from 1987-1995. I've heard so many people comment, "Well, Idaho is a red state so nothing will change."
A wise man once said, "Be the change you wish to see in the world." We can make change happen for our state and for one another. Be educated. Be informed. Speak up. Speak out. Get involved.
The Twin Falls County Democratic Party is alive and well in the Magic Valley, and I'm proud to be a part of it. Seek us out if you wish to help us help each other. We are planning on having monthly events. Join us. We truly aren't evil. We just want what's best for Idaho.
Erica Cruz
Twin Falls
