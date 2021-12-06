 Skip to main content
Letter: Why is abortion front-page news?

In a country with a debt of $29 trillion, shootings nearly every week, over 10% poverty rate, and rising global temperatures, why is it that abortion has been making front-page news? It's an issue that many Americans are passionate about, but if our lawmakers put a fraction of this energy into more pressing topics, I think that real changes that would actually benefit people could occur. Mississippi is the state with the biggest poverty rate, but they care more about one of the most controversial topics in America. They could be pushing for more jobs, more programs to help those in need, but they don't care. The Priorities of this country need to be checked before it's too late.

Emma Ramasco

Twin Falls

