Letter: Why I will be voting for Chenele Dixon

I want to take a moment and summarize the reasons why I will be voting for Chenele Dixon on November 8th, to be our State Representative in District 24A.

First Chenele understands education, she has experience home schooling her children and has substantial experience with the public school system. She understands the strings that attached government funding and how that can impact parents' school choices. As a parent education is very important to me.

As the parent of biological, adopted, and foster children, Chenele’s position on the right to life of the most vulnerable in our society matters to me. As a combat veteran who has seen on the street level, the realities of other societies, I feel strongly that we must preserve the rights and safeguards enshrined in our Federal and State Constitutions. Chenele understands the need to preserve these rights and how critical they are to our and our children’s pursuit of happiness. As a fiscal conservative, Chenele understands the need to keep the role of government limited.

Preserving our Idaho values is important to me. Chenele understands the need to preserve both the civil society and the economic engine that drives our prosperity and our peaceful neighborhoods. Chenele has worked tirelessly to understand the relationships between the key forces that have made our part of Idaho such a great place to live. She understands the issues that the growth that this prosperity is bringing.

I hope that you will take the time to learn about Chenele Dixon, and like me vote for her this November 8th.

Thomas Wangeman

Twin Falls

