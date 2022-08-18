Letter: Why I have begun to despise my home state of Idaho

Chip Schwarze’s (CEO, Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce) letter on High Tech (Aug. 5), reminds me of why I have begun to despise my home state of Idaho. Like most Idaho “leaders,” Chip is hard to counter because he has no facts, only assertion that Sen. Klobuchar’s antitrust legislation for Big Tech would have negative economic consequences.

Chip labels government oversight as bad and damaging to business—a philosophy which has allowed Big Tech, a complex “public utility,” to become an unregulated oligopoly (a few companies control a market). I grew up with Big Tech, learning to program an IBM 360 at University of Idaho and pursuing research in statistical analysis extensively using computers.

One of Chip’s threats was government somehow altering free services like Google Maps. Based on my experience as user, Google’s business interests—not government—will determine what it offers. I use two Google Maps products, “My Maps” and “Earth” in my own small (non-profit) business. There are no alternatives because Google buys up all competitors. Google acquired Google Maps and Earth from small entrepreneurs in 2004.

Google is unaccountable. In 5 years using its products, I have never made contact with a knowledgeable software engineer; only customer reps who know less than I do. Many Google products are not advancing and can’t be improved because underlying software code is proprietary. My small business spends thousands of dollars a year for computer consultants to help me work around Google and other Big Tech software. And Google may stop supporting its products at any point; just like 5 years ago when Garmin abruptly dropped its map product, forcing my costly transfer to Google.

Big Tech should be reined in. But with leaders like Chip, “sub-human” logic (business good/government bad) will prevail. “Sub-humans” no longer read, learn, discuss, or think.

David Chojnacky, Hailey