Listen up, people. Why I am against Trump:
Today, our Idaho State Tax Commission called me. Why? Because I neglected to pay my 6 percent tax from my booth at our local farmers market. No, I want to be clear that I neglected it. Not mad at the tax commissioner. I apologized as my fault and thanked them for reminding me.
People, my tax bill was $14.46. People, a supposed millionaire and great businessman, Trump, gets away with not showing his taxes. What's up with this? Do you get the idea of what I am saying? And me, who get a call from the state for $14.46. What's up, America?
Jeanne Meyer
Twin Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.