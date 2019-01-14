Try 1 month for 99¢
Listen up, people. Why I am against Trump:

Today, our Idaho State Tax Commission called me. Why? Because I neglected to pay my 6 percent tax from my booth at our local farmers market. No, I want to be clear that I neglected it. Not mad at the tax commissioner. I apologized as my fault and thanked them for reminding me. 

People, my tax bill was $14.46. People, a supposed millionaire and great businessman, Trump, gets away with not showing his taxes. What's up with this? Do you get the idea of what I am saying? And me, who get a call from the state for $14.46. What's up, America? 

Jeanne Meyer

Twin Falls

