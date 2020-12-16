Letter: Who's at fault for COVID-19

Following his prepared remarks at Governor Little’s press conference Wednesday (Dec. 9) a pointed debate ensued between the governor and members of the press; the press asking why won’t you order mask wearing, the governor defending himself by blaming the people for not wearing masks. Listening to both sides you would conclude that they think that Idaho citizens are largely at fault for the COVID pandemic. So what is the truth? Are large numbers of Idaho citizens’ voluntarily wearing masks? In my work role I witness whether citizens voluntarily wear masks each day. During the period Monday, Dec. 7 to Friday, Dec. 11 counts of many hundreds of people showed well over eighty percent were wearing masks voluntarily. These random counts showed a high level of voluntary mask compliance. So are we to believe that if a few more people wear masks the problem would resolve quickly. No thinking person believes that.

Leadership by the Governor what is needed. It is not what Little did in March when he declared so many Idahoan’s “non essential people” denying our rights to work and provide for families. In doing so pitted “essential” winners against “non-essential losers.” Worse he then hid behind obscure state statutes which justified his choices seeming to forget the Bill of Rights. I am not arguing for or against a mask mandate here, but Governor, if you want a mask mandate, make it. Be accountable, lead. Don’t blame the people, don’t blame or hide behind boards of health. Stop pitting Idahoan against Idahoan. And remember you swore an oath to uphold the constitution of the state and the nation and defend our liberties. You asked to be elected, man up and lead and stop creating division in Idaho. That is not what we elected you to do.