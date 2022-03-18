Letter: Who will pay for Lauren McClean's bodyguard- her or the city?

I laughed out-loud recently when I read that $145,000-a-year Boise major Lauren McClean says she now "needs" a bodyguard. (Is SHE paying for him or is the CITY) because she's evidently managed to anger and/or alienate so many Boiseans during her very dubious term in office that she thinks he's a necessity in her daily life now (LOL)! Like it or not, politicians are, first and foremost, PUBLIC servants and, as such, have EVERY duty to be held accountable by the public for their actions or in-actions -- a fact that obviously is lost on McLean and her like-minded lemmings (as they sadly so often is here in the Wood River Valley, where radiant political stupidity and arrogance likewise often rule the roost). Never ceases to amuse and amaze me in equal measure that self-important and non-producing political bores/hacks like McClean claim they're being unfairly targeted by "extremists" when, in fact, THEY are the extremists! WHAT ELSE would you call McClean when she VERY stupidly, selfishly and irresponsibly broached the subject of designating Boise a "sanctuary city" for illegal aliens?!?! Talk about someone NOT knowing their demographic!! (LOL) McClean's a disgrace to public office, and the fact that she thinks she deserves a bodyguard because of her often genuinely-idiotic political posturing says VOLUMES about her that's anything but flattering -- to say nothing of the unbridled morons who elected her into office in the first place!!