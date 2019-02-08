Try 1 month for 99¢
I have a question that I wish someone could answer for me. Why during the government shut-down did the actual working government employees have to suffer the temporary loss of their paychecks while the members of the Senate and House of Representatives still got their paychecks? The president, Senate and House caused the problem, so why should the government workers have to pay the price tor their inability to get along.

If there is another shut-down, let us keep paying the employees and hold back the paychecks that the senators and congressmen get, who caused the problem. 

They need to grow up and act like adults.

Rich Sievers

Kimberly

