I read in the Times News that Mr. Jones seems to like Mr. Romney. I liked him, too, and voted for him. Judging by Mr. Romney’s actions lately, I now consider him a RHINO with one or both feet in the swamp and with a dislike for President Trump.
If you can believe what you read in our paper, President Trump is in bed with Mr. Putin. Recent memory reminds me of a TV news item that showed then President Obama cozied up to Mr. Putin and saying, “Wait till I am re-elected and then I can be more flexible”. Who is, or was, more in bed with Mr. Putin?
Having lived and worked in California and voted for Proposition 13. I can say, it was, and still is the best thing that ever happened to the people in California. Your property tax was locked to the rate you were paying when Prop 13 passed. If you moved or built a new home your property tax was assessed on the sale price of your new residence. Retirees and people with small fixed incomes were saved from going bankrupt with annual tax increases. Sound familiar? This should be a Federal law. Idaho could use a similar law.
I wish all our young adults could go to Europe for a couple of weeks. I guarantee they would all say GOD BLESS AMERICA when they returned.
You may love him or hate him but President Trump is the best thing that ever happened to our country.
Gayle Fixsen
Twin Falls
