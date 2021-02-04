 Skip to main content
Letter: Who elected these people?
Letter: Who elected these people?

How did we get these ignorant and corrupt politicians? Take Rep. Scott who stated "the pandemic is over." Where did she get that? She must have escaped from her caretaker since no person whose IQ surpassed their belt size could believe that. Then we have Rep. Christensen who wants to impeach Gov. Little for doing his elected job. Christensen alleges he violated the U. S. and Idaho Constitutions. Here we have another idiot who obviously has no idea of what the two Constitutions state and mean. And now we come to the last but surely the most deadly idea yet. Sen. Grow wants to amend our Constitution to forever ban the use of cannabis in Idaho. Why is this so bad? Because we will need to help the elderly and stop them from dying of Alzheimer's. John Hopkins and Duke University have proved cannabis slows down the progression of dementia, and a German lab has confirmed cannabis can reverse Alzheimer's in mice. They will soon be ready to begin testing on humans. We also have the morons wanting to take away the some of powers of the Governor and give them to the corrupt GOP.

This is what happens when we elect people who have absolutely no understanding of the sciences being tested throughout the world. The Constitutional amendment we need is all Idaho legislative candidates and members must show the names of donors who have contributed over $100 to them, which includes PACS, The name of the PAC decision maker and the names of any donor giving more than one hundred fifty dollars to the PAC. We need to know who is financing these morons.

J.R. Breisch

Twin Falls

