There are vastly more of us than there are of them. Who are we? We are those Americans who fully accept and appreciate the past and present failings of our homeland but will never, under any circumstances, exhibit hatred or disloyalty to it. Who are we? We are the vast silent majority who still believe that content of character is infinitely more important than color of skin. Who are we? We are the millions of law-abiding citizens who know full well the importance of the thin blue line of law enforcement and honor its bravery and sacrifice. Who are we? We are the millions of parents who will not abdicate our role as our child’s primary educator by allowing ourselves to be cowed into obedience by teacher’s unions and the poison issuing from Critical Race theory. Who are we? We are the undeceived who know that men are not women and the lie being told is designed to mock reason. Who are we? We are people who respect free will and will not be bullied by those who don’t. Who are we? We are the owners of the quiet yet intensifying voice of disgust with the present state of affairs who will not allow our history to be bastardized, the fabric of our nation shredded, or our freedoms stolen. Who are we? We are the common men and women who accept the challenge of reversing the authoritarian swing of the political pendulum. Who are we? We are those containing our revulsion with governmental arrogance and who, on a daily basis, witness more and more hypocrisy piled upon the already dry and virtueless pyre of foul deeds. Who are we? We are those in waiting. November 2022 cannot come soon enough.
Letter: Who Are We
