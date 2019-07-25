{{featured_button_text}}
When asked by a reporter “Does it concern you that many people saw that tweet as racist and that white nationalist groups are finding common cause with you on that point,” the president replied, “It doesn't concern me because many people agree with me.”

I can’t disagree with you one bit. By checking your sources, I’ve found out that there are many indeed. There are over 400 million bigots/racists here in the United States alone, believing your words in lockstep fashion. Worldwide there are close to another eight billion that likewise agree with you. And, rarely known but only by a chosen few, on the back side of the moon are another 3.5 million who believe everything you say, including all of those stupendously, astronomically, ridiculous numbers that you continuously find coming out of your wherever. If it wasn’t so sad, it would be comical.

Joe Auth

Twin Falls

