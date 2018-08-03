If it is harmful and illegal for a 17-year-old and younger to smoke and drink, how is it legal and not harmful for an 18-year-old or older to smoke and drink?
Why do we prosecute for murder the beating, choking, knifing, poisoning or shooting someone to death, but let government fund Planned Parenthood for killing babies? 58,000,000 abortions since Roe vs. Wade.
With 40 percent of babies born out of wedlock, it's no wonder we have high crime rates with children not having a committed mommy and daddy to bring up children in a stable family.
Shame, shame.
Planned Parenthood's newest annual report indicates Planned Parenthood alone killed more than 321,364 unborn children in 2017 — bringing its total to more than 7,600,000 since Roe vs. Wade.
The murderer of a pregnant woman and her baby results in the murderer being charged with the murder of the woman and the unborn child, yet we let pregnant women kill their own babies by abortion.
I ask, who has the abortions? Is it unmarried women and married women that are pregnant from adultery, one-night stands, hookups, shackups and affairs?
Men are also culpable for this horrible travesty.
Judgement day is coming unless we repent.
Why is it a criminal offense to urinate and defecate in public, but condone sodomy — which is illegal in Idaho — by accommodating same sex marriage? Where are our values?
Carter Killinger
Twin Falls
