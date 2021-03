I would like to know why I am unable to fine the Johnson & Johnson vaccine anywhere in or around Twin Falls? I have checked all the family health services, Walgreens, Costco, Walmart, R & R pharmacies. NO ONE has it. Several weeks ago on the front page of the Times-News, it said the J & J was available in Idaho. I guess it's only available in big cities like Boise, which seems a bit discriminatory to me!