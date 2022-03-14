 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: When voting, stand for the Constitution and Declaration of Independence: check the box for Chenele Dixon

District 24 is a newly aligned district in rural Twin Falls which will give voters a chance to vote on new faces and voices going to the Idaho Legislature to represent District 24 in the coming years. I would like to comment in regards to Chenele Dixon, who is running for House Seat 24A in district 24.

Chenele loves her freedom. She loves having that freedom for herself, her family and for all of us. Freedom is what makes us who we are. She understands that Freedom comes to us by way of the Constitution of the United States, the Constitution of the Great State of Idaho and the Declaration of Independence. She will stand firm with Abraham Lincoln when he said, “I have never had a feeling politically that did not spring from the sentiments embodied in the Declaration.” She will stand firm for the desires of her community, those in her district and all of Idaho.

We can trust Chenele to make the right decisions concerning the Sate of Idaho. She will vote to keep our Idaho standards and values and still move forward into the future.

When it is voting time, stand for the Constitution and Declaration of Independence: check the box for Chenele Dixon.

Respectfully,

Natalie Millington

Buhl

