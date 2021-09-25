 Skip to main content
Letter: When Little Does Little
Letter: When Little Does Little

When Little does little

When Governor Little had a chance to stop the latest mutation of Covid, he shirked his responsibility as an elected representative of Idaho.

As the Delta variant was approaching Idaho from both sides of the country, he disregarded the facts.

Dear Governor, you failed the health care system by not mandating shots and masks. You did little nothing to protect health care workers.

Your duty as an elected official is to protect the health of the people of Idaho. Unfortunately governments must make choices for those individuals that don’t believe or trust the science. That’s why we have the EPA to protect our drinking water; the FDA to make sure our food is safe.

We choose to vaccinate and wear masks knowing that we can save lives. We choose to wear masks to protect my darling neighbor children, Kate and Brookie from Covid. There is no vaccine for these kids yet. They must have the opportunity to live full and happy lives.

Our health care system is in jeopardy because you weren’t big enough to mandate anything.

Marc and Mary Longley

Ketchum

