Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

What will people tell their children?

I’m just not sure what people are going to tell their children and/or grandchildren at some point in the future when they have to try and explain why they were gullible enough to have been on the wrong side of history when the biggest scandal ever in our country went down right before their eyes so tightly closed.

What do you suppose? What do you suppose they’re gonna say? But what if they’re too embarrassed to say anything anyway?

Paul Clark

Twin Falls

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments