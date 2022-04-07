 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: What will Mike Simpson do?

Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

After the last presidential election, it was apparent that we were in for a rough time. A third-rate political hack, known for his lying, corruption and misstatements was elected. It soon became clear that the war on energy and the middle class was to be more damaging than even predicted. Soon after he took office I and others predicted $7.00 fuel before his term was over. No one could have predicted or imagined the crises created and mismanaged are as bad as they are today. Open borders, inflation, surrendering to Afghan goat herders while getting our people abandoned and killed, total incompetence on the world stage. Biden brags about his lengthy conversations to know very well the Chinese Communist Dictator XI from over the years. Unfortunately for us and the world Xi knows Biden well, hence the attacks on our allies and our country by our enemies. Not long after the election Mike Simpson came out with a proposal about fish and breaching dams. I and others were shocked and contacted Mike. We are in eminent danger with our economy our future and you want to talk about fish. Mike has at least tabled this proposal. Mike, if reelected will probably chair powerful committees after the next election. What I want to hear from him is what will he do to alleviate the destruction of Biden’s policies on the people of Idaho? Will he work with others in congress to limit the executive branch and oversee the corrupt bureaucracy? Our government was originated to be governed by congress and executed by the executive. Instead, congress has transferred much of its duties to the executive, the corrupt bureaucracy, and activist judges.

Terry Platts

Gooding

