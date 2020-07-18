Letter: What the Heck?

On Thursday, July 2, the Times-News filled their opinion page with articles promoting fear and Marxism. I was shocked. "Rethinking Everyday Occurrences" was written by a self proclaimed "white" grandmother who is irrefutably convinced that any person of color be man, woman or child must be fearful of the police in southern Idaho communities. I have lived here for 34 years. Southern Idaho is a community of many cultures. We live in peace. We are not Chicago, Illinois., New York City, Los Angeles, California, or Seattle, Washington. Our children, of any color, can still ride their bikes around the block and play in their front yards without the fear of being shot or of the police. Grandma you're a fear-monger. The other article, "Misinformation is Scarier than Communism" I also have to rebut. This person writes, "don't be afraid of Marxism ideology affecting your children, be afraid of the inaccuracies you tell them." I am an American living in America and there is nothing scarier than communism. She implies that Marxism is a different form of communism therefore better. She has a pretty good break down of the various philosophies but neglects to mention how many millions were enslaved into servitude or murdered under all of them including those that tried to implement Marxism, see "Liberty VS The Tyranny of Socialism" by Water Williams pg 24 & 25. The real inaccuracy is the one of Utopia she portrays of Marxism "working towards equality & wealth for everyone including those who oppose them." That's not how communism works, regardless of what form it takes. If one wants to change the American way of life, which I'm sure she is fully enjoying, perhaps they should move to a place better suited to their ideologies.