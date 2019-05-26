As a parent of a 2019 Twin Falls High School graduate, I want to express how disappointed I was in the graduation address given by the guest speaker at the Twin Falls High School Graduation May 21.
The students invited a past teacher to offer them some words of wisdom, motivation, encouragement and guidance as they leave behind this phase of their lives and embark into adulthood. Instead of encouragement and advice, they were subjected to a lecture on eating a plant-based vegan diet, the evils of fossil fuels, a list of who's who she has eaten with and boasting of her own children's accomplishments.
I just kept thinking, how sad. What a missed opportunity. You had the opportunity to address 240-plus graduating seniors, and these are the words you left them with?
Where were the pearls of wisdom that they could really use right now as they are making big decisions? Where was hope?
These things might seem cliché, but I feel they are the things that matter most:
- Be kind. A little kindness will take you far.
- Be grateful. Gratitude is the key to happiness and contentment in life.
- Unite others, do not divide. It is much more effective to work with others when you build on common principles instead of being divisive and emphasizing differences.
- Show love, empathy and compassion for others. Serve others when you can.
- Anything worthwhile requires effort and hard work.
- Sometimes we have to be uncomfortable to accomplish great things.
- Be reliable. When you commit, follow through.
- Perspective is everything.
- Be honest in your dealings.
- If you are not moving forward, you are going backwards. Always be striving to improve.
"And will you succeed? Yes! You will, indeed! Kid, you'll move mountains!" — Dr. Seus
Sheri Tolley
Twin Falls
