Letter: What should be the standard for conservative values?

I see political signs all over town that include the caption “Common Sense Conservative.” It is important to know what this means as Election Day, May 17th, draws near.

It is essential to judge a person by what he does and not just by what he says or what he claims to be.

What should be the standard for conservative values to help a voter know who is a true conservative?

The ultimate standard is the U.S. Constitution. Each representative declares an oath to honor and obey the Constitution when he takes office. The Idaho State Constitution is closely based on this document. Both documents clarify the proper role and limitation of government. In addition, there is the Republican Party Platform document which spells out true conservative ideals.

Do common sense conservatives use these standards? If so, why then do so many disparage other representatives who, by their voting records, demonstrate adherence to the Constitution and values found in the Republican Party Platform?

Does a common sense conservative really mean a conservative who is willing to compromise individual constitutional rights and protect corporate interests? Many Idaho Republican representatives claim to be common sense conservatives but sadly, when it comes to voting on many issues, their voting records proves them to be liberal and okay with restricting liberty and growing government and taxes.

Idaho is at a precipice. We can either continue to vote in common sense, compromising conservatives and see our wonderful state become the next Colorado, California, etc. or we can wake up and vote for true, proven constitutional conservatives: Janice McGeachin for Governor, Pricilla Giddings for Lt. Governor, Raul Labrador for Attorney General, Dorothy Moon for Secretary of State, Bryan Smith for Congress, Glenneda Zuiderveld for State Senator District 24 and Lyle Johnstone for Representative District 26B.

Liz Niccum

Twin Falls

