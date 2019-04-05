Try 3 months for $3
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

I wish I were more politically correct

The crap we've seen in the name of growth brothers me. Tax incentives for businesses — free water, power, sewer. Who stands to gain from this? Not the taxpayers.

Our roads are crowded, crime is on the rise. Our local politicians must have something to gain financially because why else would we want to become what we are becoming?

Twin Falls used to be Idaho.

Jeff Juker

Twin Falls

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
0
0
0

Load comments