Letter: What’s all the buzz about?

Each night as I prepare myself for bed, my senses are heightened to a low pitched vibration that lasts throughout the night. For a year now I have been noticing this mechanical buzz that used to happen once or twice a week but now it is every. Single. Night. Even on the weekends. It has been making sleep more elusive to me which has never been an issue and the vibration rings deep in my ears, almost painfully. I can feel the house slightly shake when this happens and it even goes on during the day. Electromagnetic frequencies? Perhaps. I’ve never felt the presence this strong as I do now and I must say it is quite unnerving. I have tried everything: turning wi-fi router off at night, unplugging anything I can and not sleeping with cell phones near but this buzz still rings loud all around me. Like a machine left on, the constant vibratory hum is something I now hear daily. I used to think it was my ears adjusting to the absence of sound at night but no. This is quite audible and I cannot be the only one sensitive to this. This must be how creatures in the deep blue feel with everything man made tossed or left floating in their habitats. Living on the south end of Twin may have something to do with it, considering there are more factories. But why is it necessary and what can be done to prevent or protect against? Please provide any suggestions as what may help or what the buzz even is. Until then, I will keep blocking out as much as I mentally can and hope that sleep prevails.