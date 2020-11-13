Letter: What is liberty?

What is liberty? Liberty is responsibility assumed, not just “do your thing.” Can it thrive in a degenerate society? No, it cannot last for long. We cannot have self-government without self-control.

As character degenerates, the government must grow to cope with that societal decay. As government grows, people begin to equate security with dependence on government. So, the government begins to give to the people, and the people like it. But they fail to understand that the government cannot give them anything it doesn’t first take away. As the government begins to take, then “give it back,” we’re regulated, then controlled more and more.

Friend, the government is a watchdog to be fed, not a cow to be milked. Our Founding Fathers understood that. Wisely, they wrote into the Preamble to our U.S. Constitution what our government is actually for: to protect life and property. We can’t go out as individuals and raise an army to protect our land or be vigilantes carrying out street justice. We need the government for that. Government is to provide for the common defense and promote the general welfare. It did not say provide the general welfare or sustain it.