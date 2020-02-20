Letter: What is happening to our country?

What is happening to our country? Are we truly a country of law? We have a president that believes under our constitution that he can do what every he wants putting him above the law of the country.

If that is the case our democracy is in jeopardy. When the attorney general of our country believes that our president has the right to do anything and that the constitution supports this believe our country is in trouble.

It is hard to watch the news and see the freedoms we have being eroded away by congress and the president.

It is sad to see that our elected officials care more about being reelected and their party staying in power then doing what is best for the people and country.

Our roads, dams, bridges, and other infrastructures are falling apart. Instead of our president and congress working on fixing our infrastructure the president wants to spend billions of dollars on a wall that won't stop anyone. The Chinese built the Great Wall and it didn't work. The Romans built Hadrian's Wall; it didn't work. The East Germans built a wall to divide Berlin and it didn't work.

Our national debt has ballooned under our president and congress. Now our president is talking about giving the middle class a 10% tax cut. All this will do is create a larger national debt.