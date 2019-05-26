What if we had a world where the golden rule was valued as much as real gold is? Or if mankind was as kind as a man could be? If instead of fixing problems by force, anger and hate, we could fix them with communication, hope and love.
We could establish a world with different fundamentals that could lead us to fix situations and heal hard wounds. We should want to grow and help others and their communities, not destroy and be detrimental to one another. If we could apply the sense of love to people, we wouldn’t need to fight about politics or who is right or wrong. In truth, sometimes we are right, but we need to understand sometimes we are wrong.
With love, we can help fight the statistic that every 40 seconds, someone has chosen to take away their own life. With love, we can help eliminate the hurt that causes a person to pick up a gun and shoot at a school. We don’t have to live in a world with false dichotomies. Instead of thinking the problem deals with gun rights, we can look at the person. Give them love so we don’t need to fight about guns.
Before this healing can take place, we must comprehend that this idea starts with us. It begins with you with me. There are a lot of what-ifs that will just stay "ifs" unless we can take out "I" and replace it with us or we. Famous words are "We the people," not I the person. We can unite as people, using the golden rule and loving mankind.
Daphphy Johnson
Twin Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.