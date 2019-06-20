What I learned from attending the public meeting last night with host Brad Wills, County Assessor: Early birds were elderly, just like me. We don’t like the fact that the Idaho law requires the assessor to keep up with the market value. You see, we don’t want to sell our homes. We want to be financially able to live in our retirement home till we die. We believe we are punished because the economy is thriving and new residential construction is driving residential taxes to increase. The appeal process is not easy. Several folks are fearful that if they speak up and go through this process, their taxes could go up more.
Too many people were allowed to over-run the conversation instead of being addressed in order. I also learned that next time, when I have an opportunity to speak my mind in at a public meeting, perhaps I should take advantage of the opportunity instead of respectfully telling the assessor that the elderly lady in front of me should be allowed to speak before me. I did like her point. She indicated the fact that our assessor owns a lot of property and is a property developer, that perhaps his job as assessor is a conflict of interest? After her words, I was never addressed again. My weakened shoulder didn’t want to hold my hand up for over an hour. I had to leave after 8 p.m. because, after all, I am elderly and my bladder said “Leave,” and it was past my bedtime.
Bottom line: Because Idaho State Law requires the county assessor to assess our homes according to the current market value, I encourage all folks young and old to contact our legislative district representatives and our governor and demand change. Please speak up.
Kathleen Ugalde
Twin Falls
