Letter: What have the last 4 years done for us?

What have the last four years done to our country? Our schools are failing, our wages are stagnant, our health care is at risk and we continue to face a pandemic that threatens our lives. Environmental protections, public agencies, global alliances and partnerships that will keep our futures safe have been damaged or destroyed. We are weaker and more vulnerable than we have been in decades. It’s time to change that and build back better. It’s time to elect Joe Biden.
Melissa Joelson
Twin Falls
