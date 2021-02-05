Letter: What has our country become?

What the hell has our country become? I watch the news and wonder. I always thought tents were for camping but no, they provide homes to thousands of people who live on the streets of our cities. What a great country, right? Its been an exciting week and I have learned some astounding things. I have realized that Republicans can't count! You learn the darndest thing if you live long enough. Someone needs to tell the Republicans that whoever gets the highest number of votes wins. What's wrong with you people. Dumb, dumb and dumber.

All the crimes committed during Trump's reign of stupidity need to be prosecuted to the maximum. You commit the crime, you do the time. No crime should be excused, no crime whatsoever. No crime too small, every crime.

The only good thing to come in electing Trump is that I have found out that there are a lot of people that I thought had some smarts. Now, I have found out that they are dumb as a post. We are now going to see if the Rule of Law really is the rule of law or is just something they dangle in front of us and expect citizens to follow.

John Scarlet

Gooding

