The single greatest financial disaster of the horde that has invaded our nation and disrupted our national language is descending on our hospital emergency rooms nationwide for free service repeatedly. Talk to anyone who works in or around the emergency room, and they will verify this. The oldest hospital in Tucson was bankrupted 15 years ago.
What happened to the physical and millions of dollars virtual wall during George W. Bush's time in office, if it's such a great idea?
G. Biggerstaff
Twin Falls
