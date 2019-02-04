Try 1 month for 99¢
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

The single greatest financial disaster of the horde that has invaded our nation and disrupted our national language is descending on our hospital emergency rooms nationwide for free service repeatedly. Talk to anyone who works in or around the emergency room, and they will verify this. The oldest hospital in Tucson was bankrupted 15 years ago.

What happened to the physical and millions of dollars virtual wall during George W. Bush's time in office, if it's such a great idea?

G. Biggerstaff

Twin Falls 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments