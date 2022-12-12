 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: What does it take to be safe in your town?

  • 0
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

I have a few questions to the officers and mayor in the city of Hansen.

What does it take to get a crime solved? My daughter had her residence broke into, and was trashed.

I'm talking about holes in the wall, bleach poured over her bed, and they took her and her daughter's clothes and burned them in the fireplace. Yes, the clothes hangers were still in it.

All the first officers did was check her and her husband's ID.

The other officer the next day, at least, was helpful and took pictures and said he would file a a report.

Even after pictures were provided of the person doing this was given to them, my daughter was told this was not good enough for a warrant or for charges to be filed.

My question is, what does it take to be safe in your town? She was told unless someone confesses to it, you're out of luck. And for additional pleasure, they emptied all the food from her refrigerator and dumped it on her yard.

People are also reading…

Rick Birdsong

Rupert

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: 60 Hours to Fight Hunger

Letter: 60 Hours to Fight Hunger

Letter: The 22nd annual 60 Hours to Fight Hunger fell short of its goal this year. However, we were still able to provide turkeys and hams for economically disadvantaged families across the Magic Valley.

Letter: A wannabe king

Letter: A wannabe king

Letter: The failure for most Republicans to condemn Trump’s statement also reveals the rampant corruption of the GOP.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News