Letter: What does it take to be safe in your town?

I have a few questions to the officers and mayor in the city of Hansen.

What does it take to get a crime solved? My daughter had her residence broke into, and was trashed.

I'm talking about holes in the wall, bleach poured over her bed, and they took her and her daughter's clothes and burned them in the fireplace. Yes, the clothes hangers were still in it.

All the first officers did was check her and her husband's ID.

The other officer the next day, at least, was helpful and took pictures and said he would file a a report.

Even after pictures were provided of the person doing this was given to them, my daughter was told this was not good enough for a warrant or for charges to be filed.

My question is, what does it take to be safe in your town? She was told unless someone confesses to it, you're out of luck. And for additional pleasure, they emptied all the food from her refrigerator and dumped it on her yard.

Rick Birdsong

Rupert