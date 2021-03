Looking back to JFK's now-famous quote, "Ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country."

In today's world, I paraphrase his quote to sound like this: "Ask not why your country is messed up, but ask what it lacks to make it work." Our county's foundation was not built on sand, but on solid beliefs that tyranny exists and that we could remain united and strong by putting our trust in God, ensuring our own freedom.