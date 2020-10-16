Letter: What are we afraid of?

Our Founding Fathers gave us a legacy of freedom but freedom has a price. Fifty-six visionaries, averaging in age of 48 years and one of every seven signers being a non-native colonist, and representing each of the thirteen colonies, in signing the Declaration of Independence pledged to each other their lives, their fortunes and their sacred honor. These are or should be our national heroes, the best role models of how to be a good citizen of this nation. But what happens when citizens protest? Troops are sent in as against a foreign invader to crush those speaking out against the injustices toward those, citizens also, who are accounted of no or little worth. The unalienable rights set forth in the Declaration of Independence, life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, are rights given not by the powerful but by the Creator Himself, and are rights for each and all of us. The Declaration also empowers citizens to abolish any "government which becomes destructive of these ends." Up to now protestors have not demanded the abolishment of any government but have asked for their voice to be given a fair, open-minded hearing. The response to rightful protest has been assault as against an enemy.