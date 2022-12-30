Letter: What about the war at home?

I was impressed with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy request for more of our tax dollars to support his war against Russia.

It does raise one question for me: Who accounts for this money and makes sure it gets to the soldiers on the ground and not into some politician’s pocket. It does happen, you know! I do approve of some of my tax dollars to support the people of Ukraine in a very difficult war. At least Zelenskyy thanked the American people for the $, something President Biden has never done.

I must remind you that we have been fighting a war in the good old USA for over 50 years, a war that is under-financed and under-staffed. It is the war against drugs, alcohol and mental health that has claimed the lives of thousands of American youth over the past decades. Many of these people are the ones that we were depending on to lead our country through the next generations to come.

Let's send Ukraine $22B and earmark $22B of our tax dollars to be spent to help the USA fight the war we are losing here at home: The war against drugs, alcohol and mental health, and helping the homeless population.

William J. Brockman

Twin Falls