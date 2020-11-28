 Skip to main content
Letter: We're not being served by health board
Letter: We're not being served by health board

Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

Members of the South Central Public Health District board who again blocked a mask mandate seem to have lost touch with the essential purpose of a public health district, and also seem to incredibly deny or minimize the pandemic risks confronting all of us. So blatantly subordinating valid health concerns to political or partisan pressures is a fundamental failure to serve. The people of the health district deserve better. As often has been said recently, when we mix health concerns with politics, we get politics. This is inexcusable given the raging pandemic that is ravaging us.

Worse are the views that equate a mask mandate with the deeds of Nazi Germany. Those who advance this view understand neither the mask mandate nor the nature of the Nazi regime. The anti-mask protesters shrilly insist on their rights — but fall conspicuously silent about their responsibilities. Rights and responsibilities are of a piece for all members of any community, especially communities in a democratic, constitutional civil society. Focusing exclusively on rights without acknowledging responsibilities is a dishonest and incomplete argument.

A letter appearing in the 20 November edition offers an insightful comparison: if masks constitute a "tyrannical intrusion" on our lives, why are the anti-mask folks not aggressively protesting our use of traffic controls and speed limits? Traffic laws and regulations, all of which limit our freedom, are widely accepted as fully reasonable and prudent means to help protect lives and property. Using a mask also helps protect lives with minimal inconvenience. We need to remind ourselves that in the US constitutional system, no right is absolute. Exercising rights must be balanced with meeting associated responsibilities. The South Central Public Public Health District board failed in this regard, and the public they are charged with safeguarding once again has been poorly served.

Grenville E. Day

Twin Falls

