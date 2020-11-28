Letter: We're not being served by health board

Members of the South Central Public Health District board who again blocked a mask mandate seem to have lost touch with the essential purpose of a public health district, and also seem to incredibly deny or minimize the pandemic risks confronting all of us. So blatantly subordinating valid health concerns to political or partisan pressures is a fundamental failure to serve. The people of the health district deserve better. As often has been said recently, when we mix health concerns with politics, we get politics. This is inexcusable given the raging pandemic that is ravaging us.

Worse are the views that equate a mask mandate with the deeds of Nazi Germany. Those who advance this view understand neither the mask mandate nor the nature of the Nazi regime. The anti-mask protesters shrilly insist on their rights — but fall conspicuously silent about their responsibilities. Rights and responsibilities are of a piece for all members of any community, especially communities in a democratic, constitutional civil society. Focusing exclusively on rights without acknowledging responsibilities is a dishonest and incomplete argument.