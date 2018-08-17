The Knavs, Melania Trump's mom and dad, became U.S. citizens on August 9 after living in the U.S. for about 10 years. They were able to come to our country from Slovenia because their daughter sponsored them through the family-based visa petition program.
This is the very program that their son-in-law, our president, refers to as "chain migration" and wants to end. President Trump has said that chain migration makes it possible for a single immigrant to bring "virtually unlimited numbers of distant relatives," even "a third niece from a different marriage," into our country.
This is simply not true. Family-based visa petitions are limited to immediate relatives — defined as the parents, spouses and minor children of U.S. citizens. Legal permanent residents (green card holders) may also petition to sponsor immediate relatives through the program, but there are country quotas and wait times for those visas.
Visas for the siblings of citizens are also subject to quotas and often lengthy wait times. Grandparents, aunts, uncles, in-laws, and cousins are not eligible for family-based sponsorship.
Leaving the old country to reunify with family members who've migrated to the United States is a time-honored tradition that explains how many of us came to be here. Let us hope that our president won't ignore the irony of choosing to end the program that has benefited so many of us, including his own in-laws.
Melissa Joelson
Filer
