Letter: Wearing a mask won't kill you - COVID-19 will

Dear Friends,

We are living through a very difficult time. 2020 has been a year of a medical crisis that none of us could have imagined.

Our doctors, nurses, and medical professionals are severely over-worked and overwhelmed. They are pleading for our help.

Wearing a mask won't kill you, but Covid-19 might or it might kill someone you love. Isn't wearing a mask a very small inconvenience for the greater good? We should not have to have a mandate for something so simple. We should want to do the right thing for our dedicated medical professionals and for our loved-ones, friends and neighbors. We should want to comply with what the medical professionals are asking us to do. After all, they see the deadly consequences of this nasty virus every day, they are the very dedicated hard-working professionals who are tasked with saving our lives if we end up in their care!