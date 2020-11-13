Letter: Wearing a mask is not a big deal

I read this morning about the dissension in the city council chambers, leading the council to table the discussion of a mask mandate for Twin Falls. This is bewildering to me. The hospital has to turn away people who are sick with COVID, the number of positive diagnoses and deaths is alarming, elderly people are more and more at risk . . . and a significant portion of the populace refuses to be masked.

I grew up in Twin Falls, and several close family members still live there. I know the town. I now live in Moscow, and even though my adopted town is a liberal bastion in a very red state, we do have mask protestors. Nevertheless, we have had a mask mandate for months. It allows businesses to stay open. It keeps our COVID cases relatively low, although we're spiking now, probably because college students returned this fall, and they partied without masks. Even so, we've had only two deaths. I feel relatively safe going out and about, as long as I'm masked and keep my distance.