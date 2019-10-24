We are writing this on behalf of Ruth Pierce for re-election to the Twin Falls City Council. Ruth has been serving Twin Falls as a valuable member of the community since 1978. During her years of service, Ruth has not only been a city leader, she has also contributed her time and energy to many civic projects that have enhanced the life in Twin Falls. She has proven to be a leader, helping expand local business, creating new jobs and promoting economic development.
We urge the people of Twin Falls to re-elect Ruth Pierce on November 5, 2019 so she may continue to bring her experience, leadership and commitment to our community.
Vern (Ike) and Pauline Thomas
Twin Falls
