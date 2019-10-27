We have worked closely with many elected and volunteer leaders in Twin Falls. Accordingly, we would like to give a brief explanation of our support of both Jan Rogers for Seat 4 and Ruth Pierce for Seat 7 of the Twin Falls City Council.
Jan Rogers has provided valuable leadership in the economic development of the Magic Valley. She has developed and implemented strategies that have led to a strong and diversified local economy. She recognizes the unique character of Twin Falls, our resource limitations and the quality of our workforce. She will be a studious and dedicated council member.
Prior to Ruth Pierce’s election to the Twin Falls City Council in 2015, she held many civic leadership positions. Her volunteer work includes leading the Twin Falls Rotary and the chamber of commerce as president. But, more important than why she was originally elected to the city council, the experience gained over the past four years is compounded by her professional experience as a CPA in Twin Falls for more than 40 years. The importance of this financial experience cannot be understated as it is your taxes and fees providing the revenue side of the city budget.
Both Jan and Ruth have proven their dedication to this city. We encourage you to cast your Twin Falls City Council vote for both Jan Rogers and Ruth Pierce — two reasonable and responsible civic leaders.
Lance and DeeDee Clow
Twin Falls
Lance Clow is an Idaho state Representative representing District 24 in seat A.
