Letter: We support Linda Hartgen and Laurie Lickley. We encourage you to as well

Over the past few years, many of us have had opportunities meet, greet and analyze the goals and objectives that Linda Hartgen has for the citizens of our county.

Her honest and practical approach sets her apart from the other candidates. She has shown great understanding for the residents of the community, and her willingness to listen to people's issues and concerns is commendable.

We are writing today to show our allegiance and support for Linda Hartgen and her effort to be elected to Idaho State Senate representing District 25.

Just as Linda had a proven record in the House while representing us, we have no doubt she will continue to work for us with the same level of integrity and honesty in the Senate. It is our intention to vote for her. We hope that you join us in spreading the word about her abilities and competence, and more importantly cast your vote for her on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. We are confident she will continue to work hard for our community.

In addition to supporting Linda Hartgen in District 25, we also encourage the residents of District 26 to consider another great candidate with common sense, experience and uncompromising integrity. Laurie Lickley is running for Idaho Senate in District 26, which encompasses Jerome, Lincoln and Blaine Counties. It is an honor to support both of these wonderful, courageous, strong, smart, caring women. We hope that you will join us in an effort to elect them to represent us in the Idaho Senate.

Respectfully,

Brad and Lucy Wills.